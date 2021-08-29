Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.