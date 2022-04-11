The City of Lockport will be collecting bids for the loading and transportation of biosolids from the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lockport as an alternative to using the City’s compost facility if approved by the Common Council.
According to City Engineer Mike Marino, the cost to replace the compost facility would be about $3 million and while some “band-aids” can be put on the facility, it’s on its way out.
“The City has the compost facility as an extension of the wastewater treatment process,” Marino said. “… It’s aging and there’s work that’ll be needed to get done to keep it in working condition in the future.
“The thought was, looking at the cost to repair the facility, what would it cost to do a more traditional (route and) bring biosolids to a landfill? What would that cost the City?”
The collection of bids would give the Common Council a better idea of what the lay of the land was, Marino said, in terms of costs associated with the disposal of the biosolid mass, is currently combined with woodchips and sold as landscaping materials.
For 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine the idea of adding to a landfill is something he will fight against.
“Compost is green!” Devine said in an interview Monday. “… (and) I have the passion to fight for it, I know that for sure. … I’m chairman of water and sewer and I didn’t even know this was coming! Why wasn’t I informed?”
The bids would include charging for dumpsters where the biosolids will be stored and periodically emptied at a landfill, Marino said. He also said that many municipalities use such an option and the request for bids are set up in a way to allow for charging by volume. However, nothing is set in stone.
“We may not use that option at all, it may be zero that goes there,” he said. “It may be 100% of the biosolids go to the landfill or we still have an option to send some to the compost facility and some to the landfill.”
