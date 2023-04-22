Nadine Seiler, of Waldorf, Md., an abortion rights demonstrator, center left, speaks with an anti-abortion protester, center right, outside the Supreme Court on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington after the court decided to preserve women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues. The justices on Friday granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)