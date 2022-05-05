WHO: Nearly 15 million deaths associated with COVID-19  

A worker, wearing full protective gear, moves the casket of a victim of COVID-19 to be cremated during a partial lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the Pontes crematorium center in Lommel, Belgium, on April 16, 2020. The World Health Organization is estimating that nearly 15 million people were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the past two years. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)