Why COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist  

A driver in his convertible cruises past a small group of anti-COVID-19 vaccine protesters demonstrating at Elysian Park, outside the Dodger Stadium vaccination mass center in Los Angeles, on Feb. 27. As the world struggles to break the grip of COVID-19, psychologists and misinformation experts are studying why the pandemic spawned so many conspiracy theories, which have led people to eschew masks, social distancing and vaccines. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)