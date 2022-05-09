Wilson planning board approves solar array

At its Monday hearing, the Wilson Town Planning Board approved a special use permit requested by Cypress Creek Properties, for the construction of a 20-acre solar array. The proposed solar array will need to be approved by the Wilson Town Zoning Board.
The array would be built at 2503 Wilson-Cambria Road. It would generate 4.25 megawatts of electricity, and would be classified as a utility grade system according to the town's laws. The classification of being a utility grade system is because the array exceeds 100,000 square feet. Once completed it would be connected to a power grid belonging to National Grid.
Cypress Creek has been in the process of discussing their plans with the town since January. The proposed solar array will be discussed further at the town's Zoning Board meeting on May 23.
Wilson planning board member Michael Seeley, said after the meeting that he’s been pleased with how Cypress Creek has been approaching their proposal.
“They’ve made additional accommodations for the concerns of their neighbors adjacent to the property,” said Seeley “and they have complied with the requirements we have recommended,”
Cypress Creek representative Bridget Cuddihy, and its lawyer Francis Gorman declined to give comment.
