NEWFANE — Whether it’s for a football game night, school event or community fundraiser, Wilson’s Pizza has been making tray after tray of pizza for just about any occasion for several generations.
The long-standing pizzeria has stayed very close to its roots since it first opened on Main Street in February 1963.
For six decades, Wilson’s Pizza has been operating out of the same building that co-owner Allen Wilson’s grandparents, Joe and Sophie Sansone, bought in the late 1950s and the Wilson family continues to operate the business into a third generation.
“They can still go and rely on a family owned and operated business,” Allen’s wife and restaurant co-owner Wendy Wilson said. “They’re gonna walk in the door and get a good product for their money and enjoy it.”
Another constant throughout the business’ 60-year history, she noted, is the sense of family values that extends to employees and customers alike.
“We’ve tried to treat them like they’re part of our family,” she said.
When Allen’s parents, “Big Al” and Roz, first started selling small individual-sized pizzas, the Wilson family also utilized the space as their home.
Wendy recalled hearing several stories from Allen and his parents about how area kids would line up at the door for pizza and then hang out in the living room of the then-home.
“They would just be lined up out the door waiting for the small pizzas. Then the Wilsons would pass the pizzas out and (the kids) would pass them down the line and then they’d send the money back up,” she said.
Even when the Wilson family no longer lived in the shop, patrons still often used it as a centralized gathering place.
Among the pieces of Newfane-related memorabilia that adorns the shop walls is a table top with several laminated concert ticket stubs from the Grateful Dead. Wendy said she and her friends would meet at the pizzeria before attending the numerous concerts the band performed in the area in the 1970 and 1980s.
Over the ensuing decades, the business continued to expand in various ways despite some adversity along the way.
In 1985, Allen lost his right arm and part of his left leg following a motorcycle accident.
Despite this, he continued to work at the business and started the pizzeria’s earliest version of their delivery service by delivering pizzas to Newfane homes on a motorized trike. While the trike deliveries were brief, Allen continues to be very active in the business’ operations.
“He works every day he can,” Wendy said.
The couple’s long-standing presence at the business doesn’t go unnoticed amongst their loyal customers.
“They like seeing my mom and dad still working here. When they see them behind the counter…that gets them giddy with the delight,” their son Blake said.
Wendy said they are equally grateful for their base of longtime loyal customers.
“These are people that have stuck with you. We’ve stood at the counter with them and listened to their stories about their wives, their husbands, their children and their grandchildren,” she said.
