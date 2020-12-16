'With reservations': Trump voters grapple with Biden's win

The Associated PressMatt Vereline, left, and other members of "Long Island Loud Majority" at a pre-election Trump rally in Lititz, Pa., on Oct. 26, 2020. Vereline, a member of the pro-Trump group "Long Island Loud Majority" is not in the mood of reconciliation. Vereline, who live Bohemia, N.Y., is convinced "there was a lot more voter fraud than we know about," though he's not sure whether it changed the outcome. But that won't keep him from rallying around what he thinks was an injustice. After all, that's what Democrats did to Trump, he says.