Working families enlist grandparents to help with kids

ASSOCIATED PRESSThis image released by Bill Hill shows Mary Hill, left, and her husband Bill, right, with their 8-year-old grandson in suburban Phoenix. The 72-year-old Bill, a former college sports administrator, and 70-year-old Mary, who worked as a nurse practitioner, volunteered to keep Will five days a week and oversee distance learning after their son and daughter-in-law were required to report in person to the school where they teach.