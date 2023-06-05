World War II veteran Britain’s Bill Gladden, left, speaks with U.S WWII veteran Jack M. Larson in the Pegasus Bridge memorial in Benouville, Normandy, on Monday. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)