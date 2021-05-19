Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday (May 25). Eastern Niagara Hospital staff will be on hand to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Call 434-8887 to reserve a spot. All New York state residents who are eligible for vaccination will be welcomed.
YMCA hosting vaccine clinic on May 25
