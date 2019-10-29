The largest medical school in the United States, by enrollment, and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will embark on a 10-year plan that will double the number of third- and fourth-year medical students training in Niagara County.
The commitment to expand new physician education and training opportunities at Memorial Medical Center was announced at a Tuesday morning news conference. The partnership between Memorial and the new Elmira campus of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) will increase the number of medical students living in the Falls and being educated at memorial from 13 to 26.
"This will help ensure the quality of life across Niagara County and all of Western New York," Memorial President & CEO Joseph Ruffolo said. "This is the pipeline to bring new physicians into the area and, hopefully, convince them to stay here and practice."
Richard Terry, D.O., M.B.A., the associate dean of academic affairs at the Elmira campus of LECOM echoed Ruffolo's assessment.
"This is the path to replenish and restore physician supply," Terry said. "You'll see greater access to care as a result."
The medical school and medical center have been academic affiliates since 2009.
"Twenty years ago, it was pretty bleak here and I would never have imagined a medical school of this size would be interested in us," James Roscetti, the chairman of the medical center's board of directors, said.
In addition to showcasing the Niagara Region to the medical students, Terry said the students will economic drivers for the area.
"(They) will also bring economic development to the community," Terry said. "Each student will spend about $27,000 annually (while training at Memorial)."
Sanjay Chadha, Memorial's senior vice president of service line operations, said all the students will bring about $700,000 in new spending the area around the Niagara Medical Campus.
“LECOM, which is the most applied to medical school in the United States," Ruffolo said, "will greatly enhance our status as a catalyst for training healthcare professionals to serve the greater Niagara region and beyond.”
The first class of medical students at LECOM at Elmira will begin their studies in July of 2020.
"The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine is steadfastly committed to developing an ever increasing number of clinical training sites for its students in medically underserved regions of New York state, such as in Niagara County,” Terry said. "LECOM is proud to collaborate with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to further expand clinical medical education opportunities for our scholars.”
Memorial, Niagara County’s only teaching hospital, has a successful 40-year history of educating and training new doctors and has graduated more than 150 physicians from its family practice residency program.
“Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is an outstanding training facility and its partnership with LECOM - a superlative leader in medical education - will further enhance the ability of the Medical Center to ‘train and retain’ local students from Niagara County and from the surrounding region," Terry said.
Ruffolo noted that Memorial's residency program, which is accredited by the American Osteopathic Association and the American College of Osteopathic Family Practice, currently has more than 950 applicants for the four openings it anticipates having next year in that program.
“Medical education and graduate medical education are in our DNA," he said
The announcement also included a special recognition of Dr. Melvin Dyster, a 65-year member of Memorial’s medical staff and the founder of its family practice residency program. Forty years after laying the foundation for the program, Dyster still serves as its director emeritus.
