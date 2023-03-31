Semiconductor company, Edwards Vacuum, will not be closing its warehouse facility in Sanborn at the Niagara County IDA park, Vantage International Pointe, despite its build in neighboring Genesee County.
According to the Genesee County Economic Development Center, Edwards Vacuum will be building a $319 million “Factory of the Future” in neighboring Genesee County’s park called STAMP, but Niagara County officials said it would not affect the warehouse.
Once complete, the investment in STAMP will create 600 jobs in a semiconductor dry pump manufacturing facility.
Executive Director Sue Langdon of Niagara County IDA said that the two facilities are not related and that no jobs are being moved from the industrial park to feed the STAMP factory.
Pamm Lent, spokesperson for Empire State Development, collaborated Langdon’s statement saying that, “The Edwards Vacuum facility will remain open in Sanborn.”
“It is important to to note it is a different division of the company that does not have the same function or product lines as the future new plant in Genesee County,” Lent said.
In fact, not only is Edwards Vacuum staying at Vantage International Point, it is also building an expansion.
Langdon said that the warehouse operations in Sanborn is approximately 64,000 square-foot of space, but a project expected to start this spring will add an additional 36,000 square-feet and create an additional 20 jobs to its 100 employee base in the Niagara County park.
The acreage being developed is in the back of the park and is owned by David Chamberlain's company, D R C Development.
Langdon also said that the company came to Niagara County in 2012 and is four years away from completing its 15 year tax-deal with the county.
One of the requirements for getting incentives from Empire State Development is the creation of 112 jobs in the state and moving a job from one county to another would not constitute such. The maintaining of those jobs for certain lengths of time could also affect further incentives to remain in the state.
Edwards Vacuum did not reply to attempts to reach them for comment.
