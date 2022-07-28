The Niagara County Health Department wants residents to know that it will soon be distributing oral rabies vaccine in Niagara Falls and other parts of the county.
The department's Health Environmental Division is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to distribute the vaccine as part of a program that started in 1997.
The effort aims to address operational questions related to bait density, distribution methods and effectiveness in raccoons, skunks, and other wildlife.
The field test will include hand and aerial distribution of rabies vaccine-containing baits. Hand baiting is anticipated from Monday through Friday in areas of Niagara Falls. Helicopter distribution will take place from Monday through Friday in more densely populated areas. Fixed wing aircraft distribution over more rural areas from Aug. 15-18. All dates are weather dependent.
Raccoons are vaccinated against rabies when they eat the wildlife rabies vaccine that is contained in the baits.
“During the baiting period, residents may see and hear low-flying aircraft over Niagara and other Western NY Counties (including Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming). Additionally, Niagara County program staff will help distribute green blister packets by hand and car around Niagara Falls neighborhoods,” said Paul Dicky, Environmental Health Director.
In addition to the eight Western NY counties (including Niagara), bait will be distributed in northern New York and six other states (including portions of Vermont, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Tennessee). Locally, Niagara County has participated in this continuing multi-year study since its inception.
The ONRAB bait consists of a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) blister pack, containing the rabies vaccine. To make the bait attractive, the blister pack containing the vaccine is coated with a sweet attractant. When an animal bites into one of the baits, it will release the vaccine into their mouth and, with an adequate dose, develop immunity to rabies. Residents who find ORV baits, are encouraged to leave them alone, unless they are found where children or pets play.
“Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system of raccoons, skunks and other mammals, including people. Rabies continues to be a serious public health concern, and fatal in unvaccinated animals,” explained Public Health Director, Daniel Stapleton. “Members of our Niagara County community can help by monitoring their children and pets, and by keeping pets up to date with rabies vaccinations,” he advised.
The Environmental Division offers free rabies clinics 5 times a year. The next clinic is Sept. 17, 2022 at the Town of Lockport Highway Garage, 6560 Dysinger Road.
Pre-registration will be required. The complete rabies clinic schedule on our webpage at: http://www.niagaracounty.com/health. Follow the “Rabies Information” icon.
For more information, contact the Environmental Health Division at (716) 439-7444.
