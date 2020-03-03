Niagara County officials brace for coronavirus

With what appears to be the arrival of the first cases of the novel coronavirus in Western New York, Niagara County officials say they are prepared to deal with the situation and are encouraging residents to be vigilant while not panicked.
In the wake of reports of a second confirmed case of the virus in New York City and the monitoring of two families in Buffalo, Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said Tuesday his department is "on top" of the virus and ready to combat it. He said the count health department is now in daily contact with officials from various federal and state agencies as more cases are being reported in New York and across the country.
"We’re not going to allow people to be put in undue risk," Stapleton said.
There are still no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Western New York, although officials have indicated that they expect the virus to continue to spread in the coming weeks.
Stapleton recommended some "common-sense approaches" to prevention like washing hands thoroughly, staying home if you're sick and staying out of a crowd. He also recommended that people get their flu shot, which is readily available, because the flu will weaken someone's immune system.
Novel coronavirus, formally known as Covid-19, received immense media attention in recent weeks. Stapleton said he is concerned about all the coverage creating anxiety among members of the general public.
"I worry that people are getting unnecessarily anxious about this ... because they see it non-stop," Stapleton said.
Stapleton stressed that Covid-19 isn't as deadly as the flu, which he said as proven to be very aggressive this year.
"People have died in New York state and Western New York from the flu," Stapleton said.
Jennifer Roger, Eastern Niagara Hospital's director of emergency medicine, said some the symptoms for coronavirus include a fever and lower respiratory symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath.
She noted that the hospital has plenty of supplies for both patients and staff.
"I think we're well prepared for this ... So we're ready for whatever happens," Roger said.
Christine O'Hara, a spokesperson for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, said representatives from the Falls hospital are preparing as well.
"We are doing our best efforts to prepare based upon department of health guidance," she said.
Local school leaders expressed similar sentiments.
Officials in the Lockport City School District sent a message on Monday evening, noting that the district had no confirmed cases of Coronavirus, but that steps were being taken to monitor the situation in cooperation with the state health department, the county health department and the New York State Education Department.
"Please be assured that the district has protocols in place and has been taking steps such as cleaning and disinfecting throughout our schools to minimize the spread of viruses and other illnesses. We will continue to seek guidance and plan appropriately with local, regional, and state health and education agencies. Please know that the health and safety of students and staff is our highest priority. We will remain vigilant in our efforts to help prevent the spread of illnesses," LCSD said in the statement.
If anyone needs any further information on coronavirus, Stapleton recommend they visit niagaracounty.com/Health, which contains information compiled from the Center for Disease Control.
