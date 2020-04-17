Niagara County health officials are reporting four more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 13 to date.
The deaths announced on Friday involved a 73 year-old male, an 88-year-old male, a 74-year-old female and a 67-year-old male, who all had underlying health conditions.
An additional 15 new cases were also announced bringing the total to 253. As of Friday, there was 118 in isolation (94 at home and 24 at hospitals), 122 individuals had recovered, 1112 people were tested, 138 people are in quarantine and 283 have completed quarantines.
