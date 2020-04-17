Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.