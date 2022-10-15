There are many photos and postcards in the History Center collection showing the fire tower that stood on the Big Bridge in Lockport at the turn of the 20th century, but only one of the fire tower that was in Dudley Square during the same time period. This week Niagara Discoveries will look in on the tower that was more prominently located and was most well-known to residents.
In the summer of 1889, it was announced that the City of Lockport would be erecting a new fire alarm tower on the Big Bridge near Cottage Street, on property purchased from a Mr. Ellis who had operated a fruit stand on the site. Work began in October of that year with the construction of four “stone piers” by Lockport mason Patrick Maloney. These would be the foundation for the iron tower to be built by the Kellogg Iron Bridge Company of Buffalo. With the stone piers and 80-foot iron infrastructure, the tower stood 88 feet tall upon completion.
Suspended at the top of the tower was a 6,500 pound bell made by the Meneeley Bell Company of Troy. It was reported that the bell could be heard more than 2 miles away to summon Lockport’s volunteer firemen to their stations and then on to the fire. The Buffalo Evening News also wryly noted that “this will be pleasing news to the inhabitants of the Grand Hotel [later the Lox Plaza Hotel], who reside under the very rim of the bell so to speak.” When the bell arrived, it was inscribed “1889, City Government, Lockport, N. Y.” with the names of several city officials below. Fire chiefs, engineers and station foremen were “chagrined” to find their names not on the bell.
By the end of December 1889, the fire alarm tower had been completed and tested. The bell worked on the Gamewell system by which fire boxes, when triggered, would send a signal (telegraph) to the bell, and to the nearest fire station, indicating the approximate location of the fire. There were six fire companies in the city of Lockport at that time.
On March 14, 1903, the fire bell began serving an additional purpose. On that day, the Lockport Common Council passed Penal Ordinance #34 imposing a curfew on children younger than 16 years of age. Those younger than 12 had to be off the streets when the fire bell was rung at 8 p.m. from September 1st to the last day of February, and at 9 p.m. from March 1st to August 31st. Youths aged 12 to 16 could stay out an hour later than their younger counterparts.
In 1910, it was announced that New York State would be widening the Erie Canal and the fire tower would have to be moved. There was a debate as to who would pay for the move, the city or the state. It was finally resolved that the city would pay for the move and would be reimbursed by the state. In February 1911, the tower and bell were moved from the Big Bridge to Darrison Park, a triangular piece of land that separates Walnut and Genesee streets at South Transit Street. For the next 20 years, the bell rang out for fires and for curfew.
By 1931, the fire tower was really no longer necessary. The City of Lockport had established a paid fire department in 1914 and in 1931 its two fire stations were manned around the clock. As early as 1918, there were calls for the fire tower’s removal but nothing ever came of the complaint.
In the spring of 1931, the bell developed a crack and could not ring out a fire alarm or the curfew (Curfew shall not ring tonight!). Many people, particularly children, were happy about this, but the fire department decided to replace the bell with the triangle that had hung in the Dudley Square fire tower. It is unclear whether the curfew was resumed, as one article said the bell did not ring after the crack and another said it was rung from the triangle until 1938.
The triangle stopped working in early 1938 and bids were put out for the tower’s dismantling. It was two years before a contractor, George Daunce, bid on the job. A dramatic photo in the Jan. 14, 1940 issue of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal shows the tower tumbling down.
NEXT WEEK: The history of Dudley Square and its fire tower.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
