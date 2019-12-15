If you’re struggling to find just the right thing for a family history buff on your gift list, here’s a list of gift ideas that are guaranteed to put you on the nice list.
Genealogy Record Access and Upgrades — Today’s genealogists use a plethora of online resources on a daily basis, especially free sites like FamilySearch. But most of us also subscribe to at least one paid database. Popular subscription sites are MyHeritage and Ancestry. Most sites offer a ‘level-up’ so gifting an upgrade could be an affordable option if you know they have a current subscription.
Genealogical Society Memberships — Consider a gift membership to your historian’s favorite local, state, or national organization. An individual annual membership to the National Genealogical Society is only $77, and includes quarterly magazines, a monthly newsletter, and other valuable resources. Annual membership to the Niagara County Genealogical Society is $20 which includes a quarterly newsletter in addition to other member perks. Visit niagaragenealogy.org for more details.
DNA Kit— I hear from so many people interested in family history who are eager to test but don’t have the funds. Trusted DNA testing companies are AncestryDNA, MyHeritage DNA, Family Tree DNA and 23andMe.
Family Tree Magazine Essential Forms Collections — More than 100 PDF forms in both Volume 1 and Volume 2 can be downloaded and printed out, helping your loved one organize family facts and keep tabs on their genealogy. Priced at just $19.99 each, this is a great last minute gift.
"How to Archive Family Keepsakes" by Denise May Levenick — Perfect for the genealogist who is also the family historian, this book is $25 and will teach the best techniques for preserving, organizing, and sorting their collections without spending a fortune on equipment or supplies.
I Seek Dead People- Now who wouldn’t want to see that on their morning mug of coffee? Genealogists are proud of their hobby and a gift that showcases their hard work (and makes them smile) lets them know you appreciate their efforts. Etsy.com has everything from custom jewelry to bumper stickers (Beep if you see mine… “Genealogy Geek”!)
Historical Map — We love maps but especially maps with meaning. Printing and framing a historical map from a time period when their ancestor lived in a specific locale is a wonderful gift. Many can be found online and downloaded for free. DavidRumsey.com is a good place to look.
Legacy Family Tree Webinars Annual Membership — These webinars by authorities in the field are available on demand with an annual subscription. Whether your genealogist wants to learn about DNA technology or migration patterns across the U.S., this gift/gift card has something for everyone.
Heritage and Regional Cookbooks — As a collector of old cookbooks, this is a favorite gift idea. Look for ethnic or regional cookbooks on Ebay. A friend was recently gifted her elementary school’s cookbook from 1969 which included her Mom’s long-lost Pot Roast recipe. A $2 gift that is priceless to her.
No matter what gift you decide upon, the fact that you are fueling your genealogist’s passion will put you right up there with Santa as the best gift-giver ever! I wish each of you a happy, healthy and safe holiday season, see you in 2020!
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is the president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society, a guest lecturer and a member of the National Genealogical Society. If you have story ideas or questions, reach out to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
