Niagara Pride, Inc., a non-profit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Niagara County, is seeking help from local businesses and leaders to mark LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June.
Niagara Pride wants to partner with businesses and merchants in a week-long shopping fundraiser, “Shopping With Pride,” from June 4 through June 12, to promote LGBTQ+ and ally-owned businesses. Businesses are asked to donate either a percentage of sales receipts during the week or a lump sum to Niagara Pride Inc.
The organization will promote Shopping With Pride via its website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media accounts, and through press releases to local media outlets. Participating merchants will be listed in all materials. To register as a participant, complete the online form at https://portal.niagarapride.org/pride2021 by April 30.
On June 1, Niagara Pride will have pride flag raising ceremonies at Niagara Falls and Lockport city halls, Niagara Falls State Park and Artpark. Local leaders are invited to hold their own flag raising ceremonies on that day to show support for local LGBTQ+ individuals and families.
Other events in the works include Zoom Karaoke Pride and game nights and release of a compilation video showing local residents celebrating Pride at home, work, school and in the community.
Also in June, Niagara Pride will release an online LGBTQ+ Community Provider Resource Guide, a listing of local service providers who have LGBTQ+-specific programs and services, or their services are LGBTQ+ and gender affirming. Service areas include, but are not limited to, counseling, health care, accounting / financial services, legal services, community supports, youth programming, domestic violence services, food pantries / homeless services, crisis intervention, senior / elder care, medical insurance, spirituality and church.
To be listed in the provider resource guide, complete the online form at https://portal.niagarapride.org/provider-directory
For more information about LGBTQ+ Pride Month, email info@niagarapride.org or call (716) 298-7656.
