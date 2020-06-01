The Niagara Wine Trail has announced the cancellation of the 12th annual Niagara Uncorked Wine Festival set for July 25 and July 26 in Lewiston.
Participating wineries have come to this conclusion after exploring many different options and possible solutions to the unique situation, a release from the Wine Trail stated.
"First and foremost, we cannot create a safe environment that exudes the same type of experience we have come to provide and that is expected of the event for our attendees, staff, volunteers and vendors. Secondly, we also believe we would not be granted all of the permits needed to legally operate the same type of event this year."
Current ticket holders for the event and season pass holders need not take any action, they will be able to use their tickets for the rescheduled festival. The dates for the 12th annual Niagara Uncorked Festival in 2021 will be July 31 and Aug. 1.
"We are working hard to create ways that you can still enjoy the wonderful wines, mead, and cider our region offers this summer in a safe environment. Links and more information on how you can enjoy our products and participate will be on the Niagara Wine Trail website and our Facebook page," the release said.
