Starpoint Central School District's 2023-2024 budget shows no increase in the school tax rate.
The budget, which was adopted by the school board on April 17, lists the full tax rate at $15.04 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is the same as the current year's rate.
The spending plan comes in at $64.95 million, $3.32 million more than this year's spending plan.
Despite this, there will be a 3.78 percent increase in the property tax levy according to Director of Administrative Services, Jonathan Andrews.
Andrews noted the increase is below the state tax cap.
The district plans to add 11 full-time equivalent employees throughout the district and the addition of a second school resource officer, he said.
The annual public hearing on the adopted budget is scheduled for May 2 in the Starpoint Board of Education room. The public vote on the budget will take place on May 16 at the high school.
