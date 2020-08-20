The head of the Niagara County Republican Committee defended a series of recent appointments that his counterpart on the Democratic side of the aisle characterized this week as being in keeping with a "friends and family" plan long endorsed by members of the local GOP.
County Republican Committee Chairman Rich Andres characterized Democratic Committee Chairman Jason Zona's criticism of the recent appointments of Republicans Matt Parish and Donna Braun to open clerk posts as a "political stunt and nothing else."
Andres, the county's Eighth District legislator in North Tonawanda, defended the GOP-endorsed appointment of Parish as a deputy county clerk and Braun's transfer from alderwoman to replace Parish as clerk/treasurer in North Tonawanda as appropriate, saying both are qualified and have the necessary experience for their new roles.
"In any organization, when somebody leaves you replace them and that often times creates a chain reaction and that's what we are into right here," Andres said. "When there's a vacancy, you fill it and a lot of times it's familiar faces."
Zona charged on Wednesday that the decision by the Republican majority on the North Tonawanda Common Council to appoint Braun as the city's clerk/treasurer was designed to help her jump “from one patronage job to the next.”
Braun, who spent six years serving as the second ward alderwoman in North Tonawanda, previously worked at Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp., a public benefit corporation where former Niagara County GOP Chairman Henry Wojtaszek currently serves as president and CEO.
Due in part to shutdowns related to COVID-19, OTB laid off hundreds of workers last month.
Braun's resume lists her as having worked at Batavia Downs Gaming Facility as a "cage manager" from 2014 until this year. Among the responsibilities on her resume are hiring and training of cashiers, supervisors and bankers and monitoring of incoming and outgoing funds at the gaming facility's "Vault." In addition, her resume indicates that she was responsible for scheduling 20 employees on a 20-hour-a-day operation daily, updating procedures, policies and training manuals, performing annual employee evaluations and tending to the department's annual budget.
Under the city charter, the elected clerk-treasurer, in conjunction with the city accountant, is responsible for supervising the city’s fiscal affairs.
Andres contended on Thursday that Braun's previous work history, which also included stints at a health management agency, as a file clerk and a direct home sales associate, made her a good candidate for the clerk/treasurer's job.
"She was crucial to that operation out there," Andres said of Braun's work at Batavia Downs. "She would have come back when they opened that casino. It was not a permanent loss of a job."
Andres also noted that she was popular enough among residents of North Tonawanda to secure election and re-election as an alderwoman.
"She knows the city inside and out and she's also qualified," Andres said.
"The voters know her," he added. "We didn't put some stranger in off the street. She's a known quantity."
Parish stepped down as clerk-treasurer on Aug. 4, one day after a state-imposed deadline for accepting or declining nominations to run for office. As a result, Braun will fill out the remainder of his term.
Earlier this month, Parish accepted a position as deputy county clerk under Niagara County Clerk Joe Jasztremski, a Republican. He changed jobs just prior to the release of an audit by the New York State Comptroller's Office that found, from 2017 to 2019, the North Tonawanda mayor and common council “did not adopt structurally balanced budgets” and did not “properly monitor the city’s financial operations or take appropriate actions to maintain the city’s fiscal stability.”
Among its key findings, the audit noted that the city’s general fund and sewer fund experienced operating deficits from 2017 through 2019, and that despite the city’s deteriorating financial condition, officials did not establish a fund balance policy, multi-year financial plan or capital plan.
Andres admitted, in light of the auditors' findings, that Braun has a "big job" ahead of her, but he said he believes her background and experience will serve her and the taxpayers of North Tonawanda well.
"On that front, I certainly don't foresee any problems," Andres said. "She's done that type of work in her previous capacity."
Andre said Jastrzemski advised him that Parish wanted to come back to his office where he previously worked in place of longtime deputy clerk Wendy Roberson, who retired.
"He liked Matt for that job. He gave me the courtesy of at least letting me know as party chair," Andres said.
Andres said he believes Parish will be capable of doing the work, noting that part of his responsibilities will involve oversight of the department of motor vehicles, a job he was involved in during his previous stint in the county clerk's office.
"He's certainly very qualified to hold that position," Andres said.
On Thursday, Zona said he's not convinced the Republican appointees are the right people for such important positions, given that both Braun and Parish were involved in city government during the time when North Tonawanda developed what the state comptroller's office has identified as significant financial problems.
"Who's going to pay the price in North Tonawanda? Everybody who lives there because they are going to get a tax increase," he said. "The taxpayers are going to get fleeced here. The workforce is going to get slashed. They will blame it all on COVID or something else, but it was their mismanagement."
