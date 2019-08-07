NT unveils Gateway Harbor Park improvements

Mia Summerson/staffLocal, county and state officials gathered Wednesday afternoon to cut a ribbon in celebration of the completion of an improvement project at Gateway Harbor Park in North Tonawanda. Pictured, from left, are county legislator Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, Robert Welch from Sen. Robert Ortt's office, Alderwoman Donna Braun, Alderman Mark Berube, Mayor Arthur Pappas, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls.