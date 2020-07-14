Nursing homes finalizing safety plans as restrictions eased

Local facilities are finalizing plans now that limited visitation has been allowed to resume for the residents of nursing homes that have been COVID-19 free for 28 days.
Residents have been without indoor visits from friends and family since March 13, one day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement that only medically necessary visits would be allowed at nursing homes.
“Due to a small number of positive cases within the community, Our Lady of Peace is still only offering virtual and window visitation,” said Molly Gaus, senior director of Ascension Living which owns the nursing home in Lewiston.
Each nursing home, like any business in the COVID-19 reopening, must submit a safety plan. The new guidelines for nursing homes dictate that each resident is allowed two visitors at a time, one of whom must be 18 or older, and will submit to temperature checks, mandatory face-covering and socially distancing themselves. Each facility must only allow 10% of its residents to host visitors at any one time.
“The state plan is due tomorrow,” said Peter Fadeley, nursing home administrator for Niagara Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Tuesday. “We are working on the plan and will be submitting it tomorrow. Once we receive word back from the Department of Health, I will share the details as they could easily change the wording and change the plan if they want something different.”
“My clients have been allowing outdoor visits for several weeks which has been very well received by families and residents. They do not yet have a date certain for when visits inside the nursing home will begin,” said Julie Bargnesi, legal representative of Maximus Health Group that owns nursing homes in both Newfane and Lockport.
According to state health department data, Niagara County nursing homes have lost 51 residents to COVID-19 as of July 12.
“We are finalizing our plans now to begin limited visitation by appointment at Schoellkopf Health Center on Thursday,” said Pat Bradley, director of communications and emergency management for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. “Weather permitting, visits will take place outdoors. Visitors will be medically seen and be required to give a travel history and have their temperatures taken on arrival. Social distancing, hand sanitizing and face coverings will be required.”
Formerly, the Empire State of Association of Assisted Living had been advocating for similar visits for those living in assisted living facilities, which families of residents had been saying were being “lumped unfairly” with nursing homes.
“My mother lives in Wheatfield Commons,” said Don Hall. “She has a touch of Alzheimers and needs to socialize.”
Hall’s mother, Lillian, is 90 years old, and recently experienced a panic attack from being “closed up.” One of the highlights of Wheatfield Commons, for Hall, was the social aspect of a full dining area for residents, as well as field trips. Since March, however, residents have had to stay in their rooms, eating alone, and suffering.
“It’s not a good way to live,” Hall said.
