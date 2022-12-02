There’s more to running a store than just getting printing supplies set up. That’s what Aimee Jo Maskell, a manager at Office Max on Transit Street, realized this year as she looked for ways to realize the Christmas spirit, but keep an eye on the bottom line.
This year shoppers of ink of office furniture will see a Christmas tree as they enter the big box store with several blue and pink angels hung on its branches. Known as an Angel Tree, each ornament has a name and an age on it and on the back a short list of items. Kind shoppers can adopt such an angel and return to place their gift, unwrapped, under the tree.
“I’ve seen other places that have them and I thought this was a good way to help the community,” Maskell said.
Maskell was not picky in her charity of choice, she said Youth Mentoring Services was just something that popped up when she started to research charities. Honestly, they were the first to call back, she told this reporter.
Maskell hopes the tradition will be a success and said she wishes she’d thought of it sooner as the deadline for donations is Dec. 12 and that means she has to deliver them by Dec. 11.
“I’d say 90-95% are asking for clothes,” she said. “All these kids want clothes. There are only a couple that are for toys.”
In the end it’s a win-win. Maskell’s store gets pumped up to help the community and the kids will get presents.
Sue Capell, director of YMS, didn’t have anything to say except how excited she was to see Office Max come on board with her annual push to help those in need.
“Youth Mentoring Services continues to provide Christmas to over 100 families across Niagara County,” Capell said. “When Amy called on Monday, her enthusiasm was contagious. We delivered the angels on Monday afternoon and I cannot wait to see the smiles these gifts will bring.”
