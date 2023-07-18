It’s hard to exactly pinpoint where Twitter went wrong, but most people can easily point to when Twitter went wrong.
The common answer to the latter is when Elon Musk took over the app last year. Sure, Twitter had been far from a perfect prior to Musk’s acquisition, but the changes that have been implemented under his leadership have seemed to hasten its decline.
As a result of this rapid series of changes and decline, more people and more people seem to be attempting to disassociate themselves from Twitter with each passing day.
I find one of Musk’s first Twitter moves as well as one of his most recent moves to be most consequential in the app’s decline.
One of the first moves Musk made after taking over was his much-maligned Twitter Blue subscription service. In one fell swoop, it completely changed what having the blue checkmark next to your name meant on social media platforms.
Originally, the moved seemed reasonable. A user could simply click on the blue checkmark and see why that account was verified. This made it relatively easy to discern who was a legitimate account as opposed to those who go the checkmark simply because they paid the $8 a month. Those who formally had the checkmark were able to keep it and all seemed to be as it should.
But when it started being taken away from most accounts that had been previously verified simply because they did not pay, the credibility of social media verification seemed to vanish completely. Being verified on social media no longer meant that a user’s account held any significance, but rather acknowledges that the user is helping to line the pockets of companies that are worth billions of dollars in exchange for some recognition in most cases.
It would impact verification on other platforms as well. Instagram now institutes a similar policy where a user can also pay to receive verification.
Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has also taken another page right out of Twitter’s book now by making a similar text-based app of their own called Threads.
The new app became available shortly after Musk announced Twitter would limit the amount of tweets users could view per day. The tweet limits seemed to be the final straw for several users that have become disillusioned with the platform.
While I don’t necessarily disagree that limiting social media use can be a positive thing, I find two major issues with Twitter being the app to do this:
First, Twitter is probably the last app that should be test driving limit features.
For most of the app’s existence, it has been an essential tool for media members, government entities and organizations to disseminate information to people, often in real time as things happen. Having tweet limits in place could have a grave impact on users disseminating or accessing that information especially in emergency or breaking news situations.
Second, determining the how much time a user gives to social media should be up to the user and not be determined by the platform. If someone wants to spend endless hours of scrolling through posts that may or may not be important, that should be their own conscious decision to make.
I have only recently hopped on the Threads bandwagon and I feel it’s too early to tell if it will be a suitable counterpart or replacement for Twitter. The look and feel of Threads are reminiscent of Twitter’s early days with more clear, lighthearted and witty post as opposed to the tangents, politics and drama that currently plague content on Twitter.
Other apps such as BlueSky and Truth Social have attempted to fill this gap as well, but don’t seem to have the pull and traffic that Threads seems to have in its early stages. It seems that everyday I see dozens of people that I follow on Instagram are joining Threads.
While Twitter has not yet fallen into a Myspace level of irrelevance yet, it may only be a matter of time before it attains that status.
