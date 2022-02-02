• CHEER: With local COVID-19 cases exploding in the early weeks of January it wasn’t uncommon to wonder if things would ever get better. Heading into February, wonder no more — things are getting better. State health officials said Sunday that Covid cases across the state have dropped 90% since Jan. 7’s peak. Things are looking better in Niagara County too — From Jan. 19 to Wednesday, 1,742 positive cases were reported in Niagara County. That’s down from 3,041 the prior seven days (Jan. 19 to Jan. 12) and 4,035 new cases reported between Jan. 12 and Jan. 5. We have to remain vigilant as ever but the huge drop in cases is welcome news indeed.
• CHEER: For many of us, staying active in the winter isn’t easy. With that in mind, the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is hosting a special winter fitness challenge, the FEBRUARY 15 Canalway Challenge. Participants pledge to complete 15 miles by walking, running, hiking, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing during the month of February to earn a 15-Miler badge. Participants can choose to log miles at national, state and local parks, on the Canalway Trail, or in their own neighborhoods. Any location within the boundaries of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor counts. Sounds like a plan. Registration is free and open to individuals, teams, and organizations. Sign up at: www.canalwaychallenge.org.
• JEER: There’s a lot not to like about the story of two Long Island nurses making more than $1.5 million off of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. First off, it’s despicable for health care professionals to put so many people at risk by participating in such a scheme. If anyone knew better to participate in something you’d think it be a nurse. Worse still is the pair charged $220 a card for adults and $85 for children. And they made more than $1.5 million. That’s a whole lot to people who’d rather pay up than get a vaccination. Maybe we’re not so upbeat about those low Covid numbers after all.
• JEER: Going green gets harder every day. Now our gas stoves are leading to global warming? Even when we’re not using them? So says a study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology. It cites constant tiny methane leaks while the stoves are off, a new study found. Even when they are not running, U.S. gas stoves are putting 2.6 million tons of methane — in carbon dioxide equivalent units — into the air each year. That’s equivalent to the annual amount of greenhouse gases from 500,000 cars or what the U.S. puts into the air every three-and-a-half hours. That methane is on top of the 6.8 million tons (6.2 million metric tons) of carbon dioxide that gas stoves emit into the air when they are in use. Even if you’re not worried about the environment, you may want to turn on that hood vent when you’re cooking.
