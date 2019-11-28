A grateful Thanksgiving  

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.