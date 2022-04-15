A plea for freedom to listen

Last summer, I purchased stickers to decorate a new motorcycle helmet. I loved the stickers on my well-worn helmet, but if you are reading this and you ride, you know it is practically impossible to remove them and place them on a new helmet.
I positioned each sticker on my new helmet except for one. I had a special place in mind for it, on my laptop’s palm rest. It reads, “Everyone is entitled to my own opinion.” Each week I sit down to type this column and say those words to myself. The words are my writing mantra, reminding me to write candidly but not caustically. Readership entitles you to my opinion but no one is required to read it, let alone agree or disagree with it. Snark has its place but too much of cheapens the writing and the writer.
The UB chapter of Young Americans for Freedom invited Allen West, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, former Texas GOP chairperson and Texas gubernatorial candidate to speak in the Student Union. There are multiple news and social media platforms with posted videos of students trying to drown out West and shouting a call and response, “No justice! No peace!” and “Say it loud! I’m Black and I’m proud!” West is African American and Republican. He is undoubtedly Black and proud too.
But this is not about race or political affiliation, this is about freedom of speech and the freedom to hear it. There are students and faculty who wanted to hear Allen’s speech, and they had a right to. What I saw in the video disturbed me. Event organizers filed reports with law enforcement. One student organizer reported an assault. Others hid in a men’s restroom and dialed 911.
College campuses should be places that provide opportunities to experience different viewpoints and create an environment which supports critical thinking and personal ideological development.
Freedom of speech also includes the freedom to listen, even if you don’t like the message or the manner of delivery. Unfortunately, the First Amendment only addresses freedom of expression, not civility in expression. However, freedom of expression policies and codes of conduct guide uncivil disobedience. I imagine the UB community will review them.
Ideas grow and devolve through debate. All students should aspire to listen to other points of view and learn to hone arguments against the ones they disagree with using the other three Rs: reason, respect and response. Threatening, assaulting, and chasing students is unacceptable.
In early December 1860, a group of abolitionists invited Frederick Douglass to give an address, “How Shall Slavery Be Abolished?” However, a “mob of gentlemen” opposed to the abolition of slavery caused a ruckus and interrupted the meeting. Douglass and event organizers asked the mayor to provide protection from the mob, so he could give the speech. The mayor denied the request.
On Dec. 9, 1860, Douglass successfully delivered a response to the speech that did not take place, “A Plea For Freedom of Speech in Boston”. I encourage you to Google the speech and read it. I think it is one of the greatest orations about freedom of speech ever given.
Douglass states, “Equally clear is the right to hear. To suppress free speech is a double wrong. It violates the right of the hearer as well as those of the speaker. It is just as criminal to rob a man of his right to speak and hear as it would be to rob him of his money.”
Students pay a lot of money so they can broaden their outlook. Shouting down any speakers invited by student-government sponsored clubs is tantamount to robbing a student of their money.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. Contact her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.