A quieter joy, and it was on television

Congratulations, high school graduates. I watched a few of you receiving diplomas, in impressive ceremonies under the circumstances, and of course, I watched them remotely. Several local schools conspired with a local television station to present commencement proceedings as television programs, and however well or badly the ratings will indicate, they made for boffo entertainment.
Take most of the elements of a high school graduation undertaking, and forget about them, for at least this year. The one I observed with surprising fascination – I don’t even remember the name of the school – occurred in what was apparently a school parking lot on one of those portable stages many suburban governments own. Vehicles pulled up, the cap-and-gown candidate exited and walked up a staircase. The graduate’s name was called, he or she walked forward, took a diploma from a table, posed with it for photos – and walked down another staircase.
One television camera was used, an announcer intoned the graduate’s name – which was also presented on the screen, properly spelled, via a Chyron, the machine that puts lettering on the screen. Ever watch ESPN? The Chyron operators work like crazy over there – and that traditional graduation song, Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance,” played continuously on a loop.
It was elegant and respectful of the graduates, who never appeared en masse, never had to shake anyone’s hand – a no-touch commencement -- and most importantly, never were urged by some elderly windbag, presenting a speech, to dream big or reach for the stars or similar psychological facades built to inspire but ready to become bitter reminders when the graduates eventually “know what this world can do,” in Bruce Springsteen’s words.
The class of 2020, temporarily removing their face coverings for photo ops, now live in masks when gathering, the better to survive a pandemic. They enter a rough job market, and colleges seek their tuition payments without offering guidance on what more they will learn and when and how. They will be tasked with solving, or at least improving, the current racial discord. The majority, on graduation day, were smiling, though, with most of the young women in high heels more appropriate for the dance floor, and the young men in shoes suggesting they were on their way to play basketball.
It is easy to identify the mess the Boomers, Gen X, the Millennials and/or Gen Y have left these new graduates, but those demographic classifications also provided a school to attend, teachers with missions to educate and adequate roads on which to travel to the ceremonies. Each has provided the finer-tuning of a system, or junked a system in lieu of a better one.
All of us have an interpretation of what has befallen us lately, and how the current situation has impacted us as individuals. As someone with the finish line in view, I would welcome the opportunity to go around again — no one has offered, alas — but this graduating class has been hit by one whammy after another. Hence the altered and lower-key assembly on a day the students of anticipated for four or more years, and that’s a large percentage of their young lives.
On the other hand, unless the Class of 2021 has it worse, they’ll have a story to tell for the rest of their lives. A semester cut short, no prom to speak of and a rat’s nest of college admissions paperwork through which to sort. Granted, it may not be the equivalent of living through the Depression in America or through World War II in Europe, but it’s a head start if they eventually learn to distrust politicians, put their faith in humanity and science instead of government policy or organized religion, and ascertain that a certain amount of success comes from acquiring the skills related to rolling with the punches.
If you don’t have a few disappointments, you’ll never be able to identify the successes.
They looked so young, those televised graduates, yet they are old enough to vote, serve in the military, marry, question everything, legally run away to another state or generally start over. From my perspective, starting over is the greatest concept this country ever offered its citizens. It may be something to ponder as Independence Day approaches.
Historically, making a mistake in places not named America often left a person doomed to second-class citizenship, even banishment, with setting up shop in another town an impossibility. While there is such a thing as a permanent record — ask a credit reporting company — startovers are encouraged here, in large part because there is money to be made from many of them.
While graduation is more of a rite of passage than a fresh start, something ended and something dramatically different has begun for these graduates. That’s why it’s called a commencement. Congratulations.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
