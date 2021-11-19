Thankfulness Song
by Veggie Tales
I thank God for this day,
For the sun in the sky,
For my mom and my dad,
For my piece of apple pie!
For our home on the ground,
For His love that's all around,
That's why I say thanks every day!
Because a thankful heart is a happy heart!
I'm glad for what I have,
That's an easy way to start!
For the love that He shares,
'Cause He listens to my prayers,
That's why I say thanks every day!
— Words & Lyrics by Phil Vischer
Reasons to give thanks are all around you — can you see them? Blessings are taking place in simple everyday moments, can you feel them? Opportunities to appreciate love are present, can you sense them? You can develop and embrace a “thankful heart” before next week’s Thanksgiving holiday — are you willing? It’s possible. With God, “all things are possible.”
The song lyrics listed above are from “Veggie Tales” by Phil Vischer. When my children were young, “Veggie Tales” were incredibly popular in Christian circles and beyond. There were videos, books, silly songs, and more featuring ‘veggies’ to tell Bible stories, or character lessons and values in fun and engaging ways. Veggie Tales were used in Sunday Schools and Vacation Bible School classes and homes across the nation. It was a delightful sound for me to hear my four little boys singing, at the top of their lungs, some of the songs they’d learned from watching these delightful videos. Now, many of these songs and videos can be viewed and purchased online.
The “Thankfulness Song” struck a particular ‘chord’ in my soul this year, as Thanksgiving approaches. It was sung by a little “veggie girl” singing grace in a park with her family, who seemingly had very little. A very wealthy “Madam Blue-berry” over heard the girl’s song, and she was touched and transformed by the presence of the child’s “thankful heart”. This Thanksgiving, I believe all of us can be touched and transformed in wonderful ways if we are willing to develop and embrace a “thankful heart”.
“In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:18
“Give thanks to the Lord for He is good. His steadfast love endures forever” — I Chronicles 16:34
Please notice that “giving thanks” is not a ‘request’. When we chose to obey the word of God, we are the ones who are blessed in incredible ways. A thankful heart looks for reasons to ‘give thanks’ during the course of any day: The soft light of dawn, the first sip of hot coffee, the majestic Canadian geese soaring across the sky, the laughter of family and friends, the brilliance of autumn leaves, the sound of a great football game, the smiles of the elders in your family, or the yawn of a newborn baby. Take minute to reflect on the many moments you may have, each day, to give God thanks, and appreciate blessings, that often go unnoticed.
Take a walk by the Erie Canal. Let your child or grandchild tell you a story. Hold the hand of someone you love — just to enjoy their presence. Sing along with a favorite song. You’ll discover an ‘attitude of gratitude” and you’ll enjoy the blessings of a thankful heart, when you make time to savor life and give to God thanks. Have a Happy Thanksgiving.
Jackie Davis is an experienced Inspirational Vocalist, Musician & Music Instructor.
