Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. High 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening then windy with a few snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%.