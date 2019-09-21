A win for taxpayers in Niagara

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that he will not be moving forward with the mandatory license plate replacement plan. New Yorkers have made it abundantly clear that Gov. Cuomo’s transparent money grab would not be tolerated!
There is simply no acceptable justification for charging drivers $25 to replace something that costs nearly nothing to produce and that doesn’t need to be replaced in the first place.
I, along with the public, and elected officials from across the state, saw through this unnecessary tax which was masquerading as an art contest, and helped to secure a victory for New York drivers by pushing back against this ill-conceived plan. I am proud to have stood by Sen. Robert Ortt and would like to thank him and our Niagara County Legislature for sponsoring legislation to protect residents from blatant administrative fleecing.
Any future plans with respect to cashless tolling, new license plates or taxes and fees associated with them should be assembled with the fact that New Yorkers are facing one of the worst tax climates in America. If you’re going to take someone’s hard earned money, you need a much better reason than the excuse to do so than Gov. Cuomo was trying to use to fill the state’s coffers.
I would also like to thank the thousands of people that have visited our local DMVs. along with visiting our Niagara County website. You have taken the time to sign the petition against this blatant money grab that he had put forth. Your voice has been heard loud and clear!
Joseph A. Jastrzemski is the Niagara County Clerk.
