Today is my birthday and I am excited!
I believe that birthdays are a special, personal holiday to celebrate and reflect on the many blessings that have filled life through the years.
I have been asked to sing three different national anthems for the opening of the Zonta District Conference in Buffalo today. What a terrific way for a singer to spend part of her birthday! It is an opportunity for me not only to lift my voice and sing, but also to be in the presence of incredible women of excellence from at least three different countries. I find opportunities to be surrounded by these kinds of women inspiring, uplifting and encouraging. The fact that the Zonta conference occurs on my birthday is a great birthday present for me.
I am grateful for women of excellence. The women of excellence who have touched my life through the years helped raise me, educate me and train me in the ways of godly living and character. Even now, such women speak encouragement, conviction and blessing into my life, and inspire me to always strive for excellence by their own amazing lives and accomplishments.
Earlier this week, I served as one of co-chairs and emcees of the 2019 Niagara Awards, A Tribute to Women. This is the biggest event of the year for the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, acknowledging women of excellence. This year, we were especially blessed to have national representative Alejandra Castillo, chief executive officer of the YWCA USA, and New York State Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul as two of the guest speakers. They both were outstanding.
Twenty women received Niagara Awards in the areas of art, education, entrepreneurship, military/first response, health and human services, emerging leadership, management, frontline and social change. As each winner took the stage, she graciously accepted her award and shared words of inspiration and encouragement with the audience.
This year’s award winners were exceptional.
After years of serving on both the board of the YWCA and the Lockport Common Council, Flora McKenzie Hawkins received the Social Change Agent award. Her remarks concluded with several powerful exhortations to action, justice and change.
The Military/First Responders award went to the 10 women of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol. It was an impressive sight to see all 10 of them come forward.
I invite you to look for the airing of the Niagara Awards on LCTV in the days ahead to be inspired by the words of each of these women of excellence.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
A woman of excellence
Who can find a virtuous woman?
Her price is far above rubies ...
She also rises while it is yet night, And provides food for her household, And a portion for her maidservants ...
She girds herself with strength, And strengthens her arms ... And her lamp does not go out by night ... She extends her hand to the poor, Yes, she reaches out her hands to the needy ... Strength and honor are her clothing; She opens her mouth with wisdom, And on her tongue is the law of kindness ...
Many daughters have done well, But you excel them all.
Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.
— From Proverbs 31:15-30
