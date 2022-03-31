ADAMCZYK: A luxury you can afford

Well, if I looked at things back then the way I do these days …
A new book, “Legacy of Violence: a History of the British Empire” by Caroline Elkins, reinforces what I feel when I see royal weddings, all the ceremonial stuff in massive churches and the grandeur of British palaces and other property: the after-effect of being dazzled is a thought for the workers, at home and overseas and some of them slaves, who toiled to make it all happen, get it all built and generally ensure that certain citizens were, well, comfortable.
You can achieve something similar driving past a scrapyard containing crushed and stacked automobiles. Note the old Cadillacs and Lincolns in the pile, then poetically ponder what it took to afford them, what dreams of luxury fueled the saving-up to obtain them, and what came true and what didn’t, while those junkyard wrecks were rolling down the road.
Status symbols need not be expensive, but the ones you daydream about having probably are. Otherwise you’d have them, and I hope they offer you whatever comfort you sought while getting them. Even the lesser ones provide an exclusivity of sorts. The PBS tote bag, a muscular abdomen — you can’t fake fitness — or those stick figures in car rear windows indicating the composition of your household, give the world some idea of what you’re about, with a residual opportunity for the world’s envy.
Those stick figures — man, woman, three kids and a dog, perhaps, or two stick women with stick arms wrapped around the other’s stick shoulders, or him, her and a sack with a dollar sign on it — make it clear that your household arrangement is a braggable commodity. The family as status symbol; get jealous, those without it.
It is where you find it and what you make of it. I own two sets of sneakers, my idea of comfort. Others own a hundred or more pairs, often displayed like museum pieces in homes, the owner’s idea of an art collection. I do not envy that collector, but some people do.
An Hermes scarf. A T-shirt souvenir from spring break or a Rolling Stones tour. There’s the cult of Subaru or BMW, and the “Apple ecosystem” of interconnected products. It goes beyond mere hipness — Target understands hipness while K-Mart didn’t — and while they can fall in or out of style, status symbols have some gravity, an aspirational quality that tends to always bring us back to someone else’s envy.
Historically, those with disposable wealth led the trail. During pre-Revolutionary War times in America, goods were largely imported and thus scarce, and having more spoons, cups and the like than you needed was a symbol of status. So was having a clergyman for a relative, a pretty girl for a daughter and the capability of making polite conversation with anyone. These days, the most prized and highly-priced automobiles on the auction circuit are not Model Ts or Rolls Royces; they’re the high-performance cars of the 1980s and 1990s, lusted after by young men who one way or another made their pile and now seek those cars they dreamed of as teenagers.
What I wanted at 16 is different from what I wanted at 40, or what I want today. That’s how it should be, although plenty of 40-something men go late into motorcycling or motorboating because it’s something they “always wanted to do.” The bucket list checkoff starts early, these days, and while I’d enjoy driving a car around Europe for a month or so, my daydreams no longer involve the hot cars or hot movie actresses of the Seventies.
Fortunately, there is no scale for status symbols. You may have the highest of high-tech wristwatches while I have my grandfather’s pocket watch. Status, and its naïve daughters Hipness and Coolness, are in the eye of the beholder.
So what’s a status symbol these days? Money, of course, although the number of those misusing it is legion. Properly used, or properly piled up, money, then. A status symbol largely depends on one’s place in time: a 12-year-old with the coolest skateboard, a young adult with a heavy-duty computer, a parent whose child has a dedicated interest in his or her aspirations.
Personally, I have found a luxury I can afford, and it supports my drug habit. I refer to legal, taxable and available caffeine. In a world of coffee, good and bad, a Starbucks coffee in a Starbucks paper cup is enough to make me feel satisfied, and confident that my discretionary dollars were spent wisely. Wherever I go, that cup in hand, I meet people who regret not bringing something similar.
Happiness, fulfillment and a momentary touch of envy from those around me. A status symbol.
