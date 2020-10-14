ADAMCZYK: A visit to the doctor’s office

Ah, a visit to a doctor’s office, an opportunity to lean how well you’re doing, or how badly. The protocols have changed, if not the methodology or diagnoses.
The patient is phoned the night before, reminding of the appointment and a warning not to show up if certain symptoms are noted. Right, the cough, the fever, the heavy breathing, the rest of it.
The patient presumably drives to the office, and then sits in the parking lot while making a cellphone call announcing his or her arrival. It could take many minutes – about 20, in my case – before medical personnel come outdoors to find you, so I hope your car radio is tuned to something you enjoy.
The patient is escorted inside to the waiting room, notably bereft of familiar furniture and other patients. A nurse takes the temperature of the patient’s forehead remotely and from about three feet away, using what looks like a small electric drill, so the examination has begun before entering an examining room. Personally, I’ve had a lot of experience, over the years, with women aiming things at my head, so it’s not a big deal.
The patient is then escorted to an exam room. Blood pressure and similar checks follow, and eventually the doctor arrives, and whatever happens in an examination room between a patient and a doctor commences.
When it’s over, the patient is hustled out, first to the payment window and then to the front door. No loitering, no chatting. Then straight to the car. If there are any other patients in the process of being served, I have not seen them.
Every measure along the way is performed with all parties wearing masks implying either an upcoming surgery or the robbery of a stage coach. There is an emphasis on not touching any surfaces, on hurry-up, on safe distances and on constant hand washing. Examine the patient, wash your hands, Pick up and put down a pen or a piece of paper, wash your hands. Every word of kindness comes with something of a warning.
This dystopian scenario is multiplied while shopping. Bulletproof glass is common at bank teller stations; plexiglass will do everywhere else. At a local what-they-used-to-call “drugstore,” that UPC scanner is aimed at purchases never touched by the counter clerk; you hold your candy bar or bottle of Tynenol in such was way that the scan can occur. Eventually everything is scanned. You reach around the glass to hand over the payment; she returns change, a receipt and a paper bag. Bagging the stuff is now the customer’s job.
My leisure life, for years, has revolved around concerts, restaurants and sports events, notably baseball. Concerts now come to me, live-streamed, as they say. For a price far below that of two tickets to an event, I watch and hear musicians on a computer screen. It’s my computer, my speakers, while in my sweatpants on my couch. For the listener there is a tradeoff which could be considered satisfying, but the musicians are playing to empty venues with no immediate feedback. Try talking to a loved one, or yelling at your kids, under those conditions.
Sports still looks familiar on television, but it is no more than watching sports on television. Attend a baseball game and you’ll notice a dozen things per moment you would not ordinarily see on television, and the experience is sorely missed. Baseball, sometimes accused of being boring, is boring largely to those who see it only on a television screen.
The best restaurants in town can still provide me with the best food in town, handed to me in clamshell Styrofoam crates, and the food may require a ride in a microwave oven. No restaurant has yet offered me a tablecloth, or better-quality napkins than those in my kitchen, or other patrons to observe or the opportunity to personally judge the décor of the place. The décor of my own dining room is lacking, one of the reasons I patronize restaurants.
This long-playing pause in reality has given me opportunity to learn the intricacies of Zoom and of Amazon, and an understanding of what several days without outside company can do – the verdict: I get sleepy, and dusty – but without that wartime feeling of optimism phrased starting with “When all of this is over…”
It could be years, for some of us, before the protective masks come off, and longer for the worries to disappear. Those who survive this will be laughed at by younger and less cautious people the way we once regarded tightwads who endured the Depression. I suspect there will be no celebration, if and when we defeat this, because the souvenir scars in the mind and the heart will not allow us to acknowledge it has been beaten.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
