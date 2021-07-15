ADAMCZYK: All the news that’s fit to text

Congress and the White House have begun bolstering support for plans for a crackdown of gun violence. There is indignation about a wealth gap in America, noting that the difference between the richest and poorest families is growing.
The failure of many companies to pay even nominal taxes on income, although keeping honest records and following the law, is becoming almost a badge of honor in business. Politicians threaten to penalize corporations who identify their profits according to foreign subsidiaries, thus moving them off U.S. books.
Companies are rewarded for moving their manufacturing procedures, and thus jobs, to foreign companies where workers demand less in pay and benefits.
The Buffalo Sabres look forward to stocking their team with new faces in order to uplift themselves from a long lack of success. While the team in Chicago has won the Stanley Cup three times in that span, and those in Pittsburgh and Tampa have won it twice, the home team has not even qualified for the playoffs..
I have heard and read and studied these issues for years. Ten years, 30 years, I don’t know, but years. The issues do not change and solutions are not forthcoming. Talk is cheap – oh man, talk is cheap – and while I cannot go forward or backward in time, I evidently can stall it.
Despite the effect it has on those who seek information, social media makes more and more sense to me. Social media tells you about what’s going on. Leave it to others to describe what’s not going on. Outrage on an issue is subsumed by outrage over some other issue on social media, generally within a day, when there is outrage at all.
I believe in fair play, honesty on the part of those in charge – and noted some personal intestinal revulsion when the recent New York Times’ obituary of convicted felon and former governor Edwin Edwards mentioned that his state, Louisiana, is “where it has always been good politics to wink at a little wickedness” – and like the current president claims to be, am an optimist. I am also more-or-less a liberal, which means that although I do not always trust government, I believe in it and expect it to do things to benefit me.
What we currently think is the endgame of the COVID-19 pandemic is an example. Science essentially dropped what it was doing to quickly develop a portable, available, fast-acting vaccine. Government largely paid for it, and offered advice galore on coping with possible sources of transmission. It’s why I’ll wash my hands, a lot, for the rest of my days.
Basically, government has done everything it can to keep me from infection, and paid for whatever it needed to in order to make pandemic patients healthy, notwithstanding the comedy/tragedy of the prior federal administration. Staying away from potential COVID-19 carriers remains my job, but in general, government action is, in large part, responsible for me being alive.
Government inaction is, at least in part, responsible for people dying by gunshot, as well as the sorry condition of roads and airports in this country and the constant worry that next month’s state of the economy will mean household turmoil for you.
All right, the government can’t do anything about what’s wrong with the Sabres, but if the team begins publicly considering a new city in which to exhibit their level of competence, just watch government respond.
There is a a term for people who are what I’m tempted to become, and it’s “low-information voter,” or one who may vote but is generally poorly informed about issues. People like that were bread and butter, or maybe caviar and gravy, for the guy whose White House term ended in 2021. Solid information is scarce, misinformation is rampant and an easy solution is to rely on old prejudices. Admittedly, Fox News at night is my idea of crackpot propaganda, but it is evident that competitor MSNBC offers countering propaganda, and while I tend to agree with it, I recognize propaganda when I see it.
It is still propaganda.
So what’s an aging voter, who knows how to read, to do? This country, and perhaps the world, is stalled by politics. Breakthroughs occur in areas too big for an individual or a single market and thus are the province of government – think science, including NASA, and whatever is being done to address climate change beyond arguing about it.
Have the gun industry deal with gun violence, other than deflecting blame for it. Turn climate change into a religious issue, and see if ministers can move some minds. Try making the COVI-19 vaccine an element of national defense, suggesting that avoiding it weakens the nation. Anything but the usual logjam in Washington.
I don’t know what to do about the Sabres.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
