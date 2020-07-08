ADAMCZYK: As close to optimism as you can get

You could make a list as easily as anyone.
Goodbye for the season, Buffalo Bisons and Niagara Power. Goodbye probably forever, Batavia Muckdogs. See you next time, Lewiston Jazz Festival and all those summertime gatherings. What’s up, all those mannequins in indoor windows of shopping malls, wearing outdated and out-of-season clothes and looking at no one while no one looks at them. Your favorite restaurants and hair care places, some of which will eventually reopen and some which never will. My beloved outdoor concerts at Artpark and elsewhere. Your beloved places to go. A lot of terrain has shifted, and much more will shift by the time this is over, if ever.
An unscientific look at who or what is doing well: the Plexiglas industry. Whoever makes those signs reading “Now open for takeout.” The home décor industry, as people sit on couches at home and critique what they’re observing and ponder how to improve it.
Probably the divorce business, the liquor industry and the mental health call-in lines. Eventually, gyms, “life coaches” and anyone to service a populace which has learned a different view of time and what it’s for.
This country has had its arguments with the European way of doing things but it has long admired that “live for today” attitude, that buoyant enjoyment of life sometimes called “joie de vivre.” You get that way when war and economic hardship wipes out every second generation, when your money is suddenly worthless and what was up yesterday is in the gutter today. Their European grandparents cautioned them regularly on the value of life and what is valuable in life, and that advice is taken. Israelis tend to behave that way, too, from my limited experience.
There will not be an official end to this pandemic, no bell ringing and joy despite promises of vaccines or suggestions that the plague “will magically all of a sudden go away” (Mr. Eric Trump, May 16, 2020). A person may choose to ignore this scourge -- those in the White House seem to believe that’s the efficient approach – but the virus, its aftereffects and how we get through every day will be affected by it.
Personally, I fulfill my patriotic duty by reducing my time in public and wearing a mask when I endeavor outdoors. A bottle, clearly designed for vodka, of hand sanitizer sits by my door. Whatever can be done online or over the phone gets done. Granted, I am in the at-risk cohort of citizens and not much of a beach or theme park enthusiast, but sitting shoulder to shoulder with Bills fans or music fans, I am only now beginning to realize, is one of those bygone things our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will hear about and not believe.
Being momentarily bereft of things to do one evening, I watched an early episode of the television show “Friends.” The idea of six people in a coffee house, united on a couch, already seems as though from another era. Value your friendships, encourage them as much as you can, because making new friends is becoming harder to accomplish.
It will be like this for a long, long time, unless the masks come off and the risks are ignored. As a resident of New York State, I understand what residents have given up, how they have sacrificed and what they have lost, upwards of 32,000 deaths notwithstanding. I watch the current outbreaks in Texas and Florida with shock but mixed with a certain headshaking I-could-have-told-you-so. The Germans have a word for it, “shadenfreude,” that smug contentment that comes from someone’s misfortune. I am not bragging about that attitude, but I understand that walking around without a mask is risky behavior these days.
The Germans have a word for everything. I wonder if they have one for “honorable behavior in the face of danger,” which I would bestow on those on the front line of health care. That sounds more like a Japanese thing.
I know another phrase, believed to be taken from Persian Sufi poets, or maybe it’s from Jewish folklore: “This, too, shall pass.”
Good times never last, hard times never last. Ask the Europeans. It keeps me wondering what life in the United States, what life on earth, will be like after we learn to co-exist with the virus. I know what it’s like now, with some protecting themselves and others while some are dealing with the fallout from those not protecting themselves. That is my idea of optimism, these days.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
