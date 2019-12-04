ADAMCZYK: As the philosopher Springsteen said: Don’t waste your time waiting

The television newsman said that a “trailblazing African-American woman” had died at age 88, and while waiting at the microwave oven for the commercial to end and my coffee to reheat, I rolled through the cluttered attic of my memory. All right, which trailblazer?
It was not a politician, nor an activist nor someone from sports or show business and I never heard of her until she died. It was Barbara Hillary, noted and now famed for being the first woman of color to step on both the North and South Poles, exploits she accomplished after she retired from a nursing career at 70. Her life lacked adventure, she said – despite whatever adventures come from beating breast cancer and then lung cancer — so she went sled-dogging in Quebec, and then got into some sort of training when she learned that no black women had polar adventures on their resume. A Black American male named Matthew Henson accompanied Robert Peary in 1909 when Peary got the credit for being the first person to stand on the North Pole, but that’s it.
Ms. Hillary learned to ski – at her age! – scraped up enough in donations — $25,000 – to underwrite her expedition and in 2007 helicoptered close enough to ski to the North Pole. It stoked her imagination for a similar visit to the South Pole in 2011. Thus she is no one’s idea of an explorer in the formal sense, or even the Hollywood sense. But boy, can she be an inspiration who did not let a calendar or the Social Security Administration define her role in life.
Easy to say, and actually easy to accomplish if the proper mindset is present, and therein lies the rub. I am guessing that Ms. Hillary outlived everyone in her life with the license to tell her to do, or stop doing, things, or to remind her that whatever she seeks, she will not find it. Regrettably, some of us need to pass through several layers of personal purgatory before the smoke parts and it dawns on you that it may be too late to succeed but it’s never too late to give it a shot.
Had she not attacked those two targets, in her own way, and hit them, she’d have gone to her grave as just another hard-working woman from Harlem, New York City. Even her accomplishment provided only a tiny measure of fame, a novelty act in a world which measures achievement with dollar signs. One might ask why she never monetized what was a goal to her but a stunt to some. At the very least, ESPN could have given her 30 seconds for a rollicking interview.
I think I know. The feeling a person can get from accomplishment overwhelms whatever congratulations or complaints he or she hears. We often hear of the danger in internalizing anger. Well, what if you internalize self-pride? Do something great but leave it within a small circle of reliable friends. Others can shout compliments, some will only mutter compliments and still others will discount the achievement. So what? He or she who has achieved probably has the wherewithal to discern the jealousy, if and when it occurs, and treat it as the imposter it is.
Personally, I have so much respect for formal education that I pursued a master’s degree in my 50s. And obtained one, and when the faculty adviser asked my motivation, I told him “Some guys get to a certain age and want a motorboat or a Corvette or something. This is my Corvette.” And that diploma on the wall needs no maintenance, oil changes or insurance.
It has been years since that goal of mine was achieved. I am heading into Barbara Hillary territory now, and fortunately have her attitude, if not her fortitude, as an ace up a sleeve. Since I am a child of television, I dream large and have seen what others can imagine, if not succeed, in doing. That’s good enough for me. Call it a springboard. It has rubbed off on me.
The press last week noted several quotes of hers worth repeating.
As an invited college commencement speaker, Ms. Hillary told the graduates “At every phase in your life, look at your options. Please, do not select boring ones.” Her advice on living a full life, she numbered thusly: “One, mind your own business; two, maintain a sense of humor; and three, tell an individual to go to hell when it’s needed.”
If those are your idea of words to live by, well, take them. They’re yours now.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
