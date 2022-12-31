Christmas came and went nearly unrecognized this week, a snow day instead of a holiday, propelled to minor league status by the “Storm of the Century” or once-in-a-decade blizzard or what the governor lady and few others called it, an effect of climate change. It seems we were similarly stunned and overcome by snow in November, and thus are storms of the century coming at a rate of once per month these days.
We have a remarkable and admirable way of quickly overcoming these things. Already snow is stacked high in places suitable for such storage, but roads and sidewalks are clearer by the minute, and before the next weather adventure arrives we’ll do some celebrating.
I typically scribble my way into a new year with a look at what we’ll be noting, honoring or commemorating in the months ahead. For 2023, we’re talking about centennial anniversaries, of 1923, and the semi-centennial of 1973, and for those of us accustomed to research via a grounding in the study of history – excuse me, History – it’s become entertaining and relatively easy to match the date with the event, person or influence.
Ah, 1923. I remember it as though I studied it the other day. What jumps out is the breakthrough of television: invented en masse by competing scientists, a leading one named Philo Farnsworth – really – who was inspired by the layout of a cornfield to run an electric charge through an “image dissector,” thus making a straight line of light, something like a glow stick. Make that line go back and forth, like a snowplow in a parking lot, interrupt the signal of electricity occasionally, and you have a moving image displayed on a panel of lines. Television.
Patents chased. Corporations formed. Research advanced. 1923 was a big year for all of that, as well as for Mount Etna, which spewed; Tokyo and Yokohama, which dealt with an earthquake; King Tut, whose burial chamber was opened, and the New York Yankees, who won the World Series in their new stadium, over the New York Giants.
Fifty years ago, in 1973, the Oakland As beat the Mets but that’s not he story which jumps out from history, but the Yom Kippur War and its aftermath. It was Israel vs. Egypt and Syria. The Soviet Union armed the Arab side, the United States armed the Israeli side and it was over in less than three weeks. Peace treaties were eventually signed, and if any government out there these days hassles Israel, you can bet it’s not that of Egypt’s.
“Hassles.” We made that verb out of a noun, roughly around 1973.
After the brief war, the heretofore little-noticed Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, chose to punish Israel and its allies by increasing the price of petroleum by about 300 percent, and this, drivers, was the start of the price of gasoline as an element of foreign policy, of politics, of household finance and of business development. Prior, gasoline was relatively inexpensive and reliable in its pricing structure. I personally remember 35 cents per gallon, a little less than an equal amount of Coca-Cola, at a time when a 1973 Cadillac cost about $6,800 and weighed nearly 5,000 pounds.
A dollar for a gallon of gas, almost suddenly, and the upheaval was amazing. It was not the only “gas crisis” the world has faced – I’ll tell you about Cadillac’s only four-cylinder model someday -- but essentially the first. Suddenly the price of gas had to be regularly checked and compared before purchasing. Suddenly there were layoffs in the unprepared U.S. auto industry as buyers factored gas mileage into the purchasing equation. The sale of small foreign cars increased; Detroit responded with the Ford Pinto and the Chevy Vega. With newfound power, certain countries along the Arabian Sea grew phenomenally wealthy, provoking the image of the Arab as enemy.
The price of gasoline yo-yos regularly these days, and we are immune to the sentiment that certain other countries have it worse, and we study it like the predictive statistics of horse racing, and we have come to regard the oil industry as America’s greatest power and greatest weakness. Yes, students, it all began 50 years ago – prior to that we didn’t worry about it – and come October, be prepared to see grainy film footage of long lines at gas stations, signage indicating rising prices and a good visual account of how Americans look when they panic.
Wow. Fifty years of this stuff. Happy New Year.
