ADAMCZYK: The chillax becomes a lifeline

Like the sunsets, feel-good stories come earlier these days. Television news programs offer all the news, weather and sports stories you can stand, but traditionally have left the final news story – discounting those five minutes of commercials and happy talk that force the Fallon and Colbert shows to begin at 11:35 p.m. – stand as something lightweight but encouraging. It typically involves someone not in politics, doing something heroic. Otherwise unheralded citizens working communally to fulfill a common need or an individual’s need. A meow-heavy interview of a cat show winner, that sort of thing.
It’s a way of reminding a viewer, as he or she goes out the door, turns off the lights or otherwise disconnects from the news cycle, that life goes on and that there’s something honorable about being a resident of Western New York or the United States or Earth. The stories require no knee-jerk reaction, no rise in blood pressure, no quick ideas regarding retaliation.
These “feature” or “soft news” stories, as divorced from “hard” news, are coming earlier in news presentations these days, a sign that we need more of them, and sooner. After the fraud story and the weather disaster story and the racial divide story and whatever came from the White House, that take-up-a-collection story becomes the antidote, and there remains time, later in the broadcast, for additional examples of feel-good.
Even pop news has taken up the format. “Entertainment Tonight” and similar programs treat show business as news stories, with studio-bound anchors tossing it to reporters who show up to interview stars for videotape-heavy segments. Personally, this is information I can forego, but you may feel the same way about sports news and the similar format ESPN employs.
It does not take many minutes, though, before we learn how modern society’s idea of stars decompress after hard days of being stars, and it comes with the term “chillax,” a portmanteau of “chill” and “relax,” each a verb making a new verb, with modifiers: Taylor chillaxes, Jay-Z chillaxed, Orlando is chillaxing after promoting his movie.
In part it offers evidence of that trite Hollywood fabrication that stars are Just Like You, only better looking, better connected and marginally more talented at their craft. More importantly, it is break from the more visceral news, and even show business has bad news. Even the aforementioned Mr. Colbert spends his opening monologue eviscerating the Trump administration – it is expected of Colbert, now – and reserves snarky comments about other news for a separate segment called “Meanwhile,” as in: meanwhile, while the White House has set fire to everything it can, these other events occurred and we will now comment disparagingly on those.
In local television news – and even in newspapers, with Page One features about firefighters and Go Fund Me responses to personal tragedies – the feel-good stuff comes early and often. It has to; the modern news cycle is not only fast, it is blunt, and the best solution for anyone on the intake end of it is to simply stop watching it, reading it, participating in it.
That does not avail the interests of the news producers, and incidentally is a problem for the Democratic Party. While plenty of people loudly support the president’s actions and attitudes, plenty of others roll their eyes and wish it would all go away. That second cadre may be unlikely to vote in 2020 if its weariness with current events – including what it is fed by the media – overwhelms its personal interest or patriotic duty.
So, accompanying news stories prepared to convince a receiver that the world is on a sled to hell, come the motivated kids in wheelchairs and the families burned out of their houses but rescued by neighbors and the war veteran who finally got a medal and the any-excuse-to-drink parties with a local charity somehow involved, and not merely at the end of the broadcast. It should also be noted that these tend to be easy events to cover; a reporter and cameraman can drop in and get the story on their way back to the television station after covering the explosion.
The media also tends to get a heads-up on these activities from the people involved, part of a trend by which I, the viewer, am expected to find news for the media to deliver. A pretty sunset or a snow-covered garage? A deer or alligator or ‘53 Studebaker in my backyard? Right, photograph it, email it and we’ll put it on the air!
We seek positive news, require it, more than ever. Perhaps the current media is the wrong place to look for it. Meanwhile, just chillax.
