Adult care and assisted living residences (ACFs) across New York state have reacted to the many operational challenges presented by COVID-19 with a comprehensive approach towards preventing or minimizing the spread of the virus among residents and staff.
There is near-universal agreement that regular testing is essential to containing the virus and preventing a re-emergence. However, the state’s mandated once-a-week testing of all ACF staff, combined with testing of every visitor or service provider entering the community, will not come without cost. And that cost could threaten the quality of care and services provided to the more than 50,000 New Yorkers currently living in an ACF.
Unfairly, nursing homes receive federal funds to perform staff-testing, while most ACFs do not and must bear the cost themselves. With regular testing likely to remain a requirement for the foreseeable future and up until a workable COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, this economic burden has the potential to severely cripple the ACF sector at a time when this important service option for seniors should be growing and expanding.
Because of swift and thorough action in the ACF industry, the COVID-19 related infection rate at ACFs across New York state during the height of the pandemic remained at 0.27% the infection rate experienced at nursing homes, with a fatality rate of less than half of 1%.
Because of swift and thorough action in the ACF industry, the COVID-19 related fatality rate at ACFs across New York state during the height of the pandemic was less than half of 1%.
Since ACF residents enjoy greater mobility within their communities, as regions across the state continue to move through the phases of re-opening, the challenge to ACFs will be to continue to provide safe connections to friends and families, while protecting residents and staff.
Certainly, testing will remain an important component. Governor Cuomo’s Executive Orders 202.30 and 202.40 require regular, once-a-week testing of all ACF staff and service providers coming into the community (such as home health aides). Along with this mandate, many ACFs have implemented further health and safety protocols on-site, such as rigorous daily screenings, increased sanitizing, additional staff training and temperature checks.
However, without state or federal aid, the testing mandate will rapidly place a severe financial burden to ACFs — which could result in reduced services or increased rates to residents and their families.
Presently COVID-19 tests that are performed as a pre-emptive measure on a person not indicating any symptoms are not covered by most health care plans and can cost anywhere from $50 to $150. The financial strain placed on a facility to test every worker once a week will quickly add up. Additionally, the cost of testing every visitor and every outside service provider every time they enter the assisted living community is difficult to measure and prepare for, since it must be realized that an agency providing service to a resident three times a week might send three different people.
ACFs are already experiencing dramatic increases in personnel costs in areas such as overtime, increased staffing to meet new protocols, and the massive amounts of PPE and cleaning supplies required to be purchased in a tight market on a regular basis.
New York State has properly demonstrated to the nation how to swiftly, forcefully and thoroughly react to this pandemic unprecedented in our lifetimes. But if ACFs are to practically meet this vital step of containment through testing, state and/or federal dollars will be needed to provide support.
Lisa Newcomb is the executive director of the Empire State Association of Assisted Living, whose members include more than 300 adult care facilities and assisted living residences throughout New York state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.