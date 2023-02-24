If you’ve been paying attention to analyses on the news shows for the past umpteen years, you know the “Baby Boomers,” the offspring of soldiers and sailors returning from World War II and the Korean Conflict, are getting a bit “long in the tooth,” resulting in a huge influx of senior citizens and retirees. And with so many more older Americans, a substantial number will have disabilities affecting their daily lives and an increased demand for health care services.
Personally, I want to still be able to have the option to continue working, participating in fraternal and community organizations, and being involved in society, no matter how grey my hair gets! I think most citizens with disabilities share these desires. That means being able to keep on living independently in my own home, even with supports by government provided programs — and if you are a taxpayer, that’s what you want for me as well, since long-term institutional care costs you much more than programs for home-based care.
Interestingly, as President Joe Biden has taken great pains to publicize, there are some in Congress who favor limiting existing programs whose funding promotes living independently, Social Security and Medicaid. Yet having adequate funds seems to be on many peoples’ minds. The most recent figures from Statista Research, in December 2022, show that the greatest concerns of Americans overall continue to be inflation and the high cost of living, equaled by fears about the economy in general. The only other issue that comes close in Statista is displeasure with poor leadership and the government.
Well, I have at least one ray of sunshine to possibly brighten this gloomy mood.
With the arrival of 2023 came expanded income limits for Medicare and Medicaid eligibility and an additional category for the Medicare Savings Program (MSP). These are important considering that, as of December 2022, among 19.68 million New York state residents, 3.61 million (18.8%) have federally-supported Medicare health insurance, and 7.76 million (39.4%) are on Medicaid for citizens with lower resources, which is funded jointly by the state and federal governments.
To zoom in on the local situation, with a late 2022 population of 212,808, Niagara County has 29,155 residents (13.7%) on Medicare and 41,072 (19.3%) on Medicaid. Of those that remain, almost half have health insurance from employers, a few more from individual pay plans and Veterans Affairs policies, and only 3.06% have no insurance at all, significantly down from two years ago.
This year, there are two Medicare categories where there used to be one:
— Qualified Individuals (QI) who make less than $2,280 income per month for a single participant, or $3,077 for a couple (186% of the federal poverty level), can get their Medicare Part B (outpatient services) premium covered from an MSP, but this option is not available for Medicaid enrollees.
— Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB), which has income limits of $1,697 for a single and $2,288 for a couple (138% of the federal poverty level), the same as for Medicaid, and its participants get the premiums paid for Medicare Part A (hospital care) as well as Part B.
Between the new category and higher income limits, it is estimated that 200,000 more New Yorkers should be eligible for additional benefits like paid Part B and “Extra Help” increased payments for Medicare Part D prescription coverage.
For those who have qualified for both Medicare and Medicaid, a number of local and national health insurance plans offer Medicare Advantage Plans which provide all of the benefits of Medicare Parts A and B plus many additional benefits like dental, hearing, vision, and programs that provide hundreds of dollars each month for over-the-counter medical items, healthy food, transportation to medical appointments, utilities, and even rent — and nearly 60% of those eligible have not yet enrolled!
If you would benefit from these changes, Independent Living of Niagara County can assist you in evaluating your eligibilities, investigating your options and seeking the best opportunities. Our Medicaid Application Assistance Program (MAAP) staff can help you navigate the processes and find the best path at no charge. You can call 716-284-4131, extension 231 for more information.
