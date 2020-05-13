While a political and social momentum towards a re-opening of the economy grows, public health officials warn that a premature re-opening of businesses and public facilities, or resumption of public events, could precipitate a "second wave" of coronavirus, with a resulting increase in public exposure and community transmission. Such a resurgence of infection and transmission, we are told, could be every bit as severe as that which has already claimed tens of thousands of lives nationwide and 42 lives in Niagara County as of May 8.
Such a prospect is bound to be of concern to county and Lockport citizens, but is justifiably of special concern to those members of the community who are most susceptible to COVID-19 infection and its most dire consequences. Senior citizens, the elderly and infirm, those with compromised immune systems or serious ongoing medical conditions, are the most at risk. They also comprise a significant proportion of the Lockport Housing Authority resident population. And while it may be true that "we're all in this together," some take those words more literally than others. That is as true of housing authority residents as it is of the population at large.
Not surprisingly, those who are, statistically, less likely to suffer the most severe effects of coronavirus — the younger, healthier, more physically robust — are also the most likely to adopt a casual attitude toward the by-now familiar measures promoted to mitigate those risks. Those measures include, of course, gloves, masks and social distancing.
For housing authority residents generally, and elderly residents in particular, this is a matter of serious practical concern. In fact, much of that concern is related to habits of a small number of residents, visitors and guests whose drinking, outdoors, and smoking, in non-smoking areas, sometimes individually, sometimes in groups, at various hours of the day and night, posed a challenge to other residents' sense of security and comfort even before the arrival of COVID-19. Those activities, on the part of a few, have continued during the current crisis, and are likely to increase, as they have in the past, as the weather grows warmer. Aside from being a cause of inconvenience and unease for many residents, those habits have resulted in a physical environment often marred by empty beer cans and other types of litter. Especially unsightly is the constant accumulation of cigarette butts scattered throughout the property and massed as eyesores around some of the entrances and sitting areas.
Most worrisome is the habit of an inconsiderate few, clearly unconcerned with social distancing or other preventive measures, to station themselves at entryways which become, in effect, their personal drinking or smoking areas. At Willow Gardens, this situation has gone on for years, notwithstanding resident complaints. That, and the fact that one entryway is routinely occupied by a smoker who identifies himself as a relative of a resident-commissioner, gives one cause to wonder what importance housing authority management and board leadership place on residents' health, safety or peace of mind.
Those of us who, for whatever reasons, are more physically independent and less at risk during this health crisis need to be mindful of the effects which our choices and actions — at home, in our neighborhood, and in our interactions with the larger community — may have on those who are less fortunate and far more vulnerable.
So long as the current health crisis remains, being "all in this together" means that the choices we make, for better or for worse, concerning our own susceptibilities, and our own response to those risks, do not affect only ourselves. They have consequences for others as well.
Richard Bertrand resides in Lockport. Contact him at rbertrand1947@gmail.com.
