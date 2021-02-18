An invitation to Governor Cuomo  

Would Governor Cuomo spend just one night in Elmira Correctional Facility, one of our most abusive and filthy prisons?
Physical and psychological abuse of inmates in New York state is a routine daily occurrence, according to those I interviewed for my memoir.
We dare the state bigwigs to get a taste of their own medicine by spending a night in one of their facilities. These unforgivable abuses are contrary to highly misleading public statements made by Anthony J. Annucci, acting commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
“The NYS DOCCS Commissioner (will) ensure the care, custody, and respectful treatment of individuals sentenced to state prison...” This statement from Annucci appears in the Handbook for Families and Friends of NYS DOCCS Inmates, published by the state.
A journalist and former inmate incarcerated on a minor drug conviction, I detailed the CO abuses in a memoir, The Five People You’ll Meet in Prison, published by Bancroft Press.
As an inmate, I witnessed very little professionalism. I challenge the acting commissioner to live up to his own words. I not only saw but endured assault, psychological intimidation and abuse, blatant physical abuse, lies, bullying, and fear mongering by many prison staff.
With COs, there were some bright, shining stars, the best — but they were in the minority.
According to the handbook, inmates may file grievances if abused by staff, with a hollow promise of no retribution. Punishment by officers often gets worse when an inmate dares to submit a formal, written complaint.
Ensuring care and respectful treatment? This is so far from the truth it’s absurd and laughable. Let Mr. Annucci and his boss, Cuomo, do an overnight in Elmira and see for themselves.
There is an accepted and encouraged culture among officers, from day one of the training they receive. This includes three hours of mental health training. Three hours to understand all of psychology?
Staff behavior, especially that of frontline COs, reflects directly on the integrity, ideals, and ethics (or lack thereof) of the commissioner and DOCCS. Prisons have not suddenly become violent or abusive. Annucci has been with DOCCS for 30 years, so none of this is news to him.
I interviewed nearly 100 inmates (from four facilities) who’d been convicted of a wide variety of crimes. Some were unfairly convicted. They were all dead serious in their descriptions of how they’d been treated in about 20 of New York’s prison facilities.
The conditions and the environment were appalling, closer to the year 1880 than 2021. I could not believe people could live this way. I was surprised the suicide rate wasn’t much higher.
Some of our state prison employees do all they can to crush hope. Maybe this continues because Mr. Annucci and Governor Cuomo endorse it?
How can prisons change? Try: stricter human resources evaluations, background checks, more facility cameras (no hiding places), bodycams for all guards (which cannot be turned off), and more investigative oversight, with all inmate-filed grievances presented to Annucci’s staff for written responses.
Inmates basically have few human rights and nowhere to turn. That’s no way to expect the incarcerated to correct their behavior or improve their lives.
Brandon M. Stickney divides his time between Lockport and Palm Beach, Florida. He's a former reporter for the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
