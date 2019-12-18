I read Susanne McCollum’s commentary in the paper published on December 11th. As one of the “few landowners” that she noted which stand to be enriched by leasing to a solar company, I felt the need to publish an opposing view to her letter. She claims that farms and homes are “under assault.” However, I feel that the activities of coalitions that seek to limit and downright outlaw the placement of industrial solar farms in Niagara County place the rights of landowners in the crosshairs.
My wife and I own a piece of property in the town of Newfane that was purchased years ago for a considerable sum. This property then requires that town / county taxes be paid each spring and school taxes be paid each fall. The primary trade-off to paying these high costs is having the ownership of the property and secondly, the inherent ownership rights to do with the land as you see fit within the boundaries of the law. Ms. McCollum and her coalition are seeking to remove the freedom and rights of a landowner to sign a lease contract with a solar company by directly lobbying legislatures and urging people to call their town, county and state representatives.
During a time in our country that our rights as a free society are in constant jeopardy by actions taken by state and federal entities, seeking to further undermine the rights of landowners is not just. When property tax time comes around again, I don’t imagine the members of these coalitions will be contributing funds toward our bill, yet they wish to force their views upon us on how we choose to use or develop our property.
One of the issues mentioned was the greed of solar companies as they would undoubtedly be the recipient of money taken from taxes and utility bills. These funds would be in the form of subsidies and tax credits granted to these companies for installation and continued operation of their facilities here. Most people are aware of farm subsidies given to agricultural organizations and farms to influence the cost and supply of their produced products. The question that then needs to be asked is: how are the subsidies granted to agricultural entities an acceptable practice, but subsidies granted to these “greedy solar companies” for their purposes any less acceptable?
The letter further references how residents and farms in the area will be “hurt” but does not give any specifics. To my knowledge landowners will not be forced to sell nor lease to the solar companies if they choose not to. Perhaps land the farms currently lease for crops will no longer be available to them as solar companies sign leases for considerably more per acre then farms currently pay. Under those terms, I can understand how a farm business may lose income. But is using government to have my ability to generate income legislated away in order to protect yours how the Founding Fathers envisioned America would be run?
Anthony Treis resides in Lockport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.