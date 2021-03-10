After the “Babylonian captivity” (1309-78) whereby a succession of French popes lived in Avignon, rather than Rome, there followed a return to the ancient Italian city, but with two popes now flinging insults at each other, both claiming to be the authentic one.
Is there a parallel to what’s recently transpired in the United States? Perhaps. No question that many Americans, including Mr. Trump himself, will never view President Biden as fully legit, after an election that millions considered problematic (at least in certain swing states). So this situation does remind one at least somewhat of that affecting the Holy See near the end of the 14th century, and which shocked the medieval faithful.
They called that 1378 split, persisting to 1417 (and eventually with three putative popes sniping at each other), “The Great Schism.” That is, a big rip in the Catholic fabric, the sole church for European Christians back then.
Which is what we already had going even before “the” election of 2020. Yes, there was obviously a huge ideological fissure in America well before last November, with the final pièce de résistance then occurring in an election like no other in U.S. history.
I wouldn’t say trust between both sides of the spectrum has eroded entirely, only because the distrust goes more in one direction only. Many Republicans don’t feel safe with today’s Democrats, anything (to them) but those of the Truman or even Carter eras; whereas a large number of progressives simply consider Republicans sorry specimens who haven’t yet seen the light. On that flank, ridicule of Trump and his many supporters has been more prevalent than distrust, including when it comes to the perception of any voter or vote-counting fraud.
But “the Great Schism” still nudges us as a poignant analogy for where the country now finds itself. If the present divide persists for some 40 years, as happened back then, this republic will surely be in grave trouble, if not gone.
Right now those who try to be ecumenical don’t generally make it well with either side, though you do see that trend in once conservative columnists like Kathleen Parker, more anti-Trump than sizable chunks of the American electorate were, and this long before the January “insurrection.” Not to mention politicos like Utah’s Romney or Alaska’s Murkowski.
Are all now destined to be in a kind of no-man’s land, stuck between rival trenches? Perhaps, and excuse me if I’ve segued here from the Great Schism far forward to World War I. But yes, the sides do feel that separate.
I’ve warned before of the dangers in all this, citing similar divisions just in the 20th century that played a major role in eventually spawning dictatorial regimes. Here one could mention the weak, pre-Hitler German Republic of the ‘20s, pre-Mussolini Italy early in that same decade, and Ortega’s “invertebrate Spain” prior to its civil war and Franco’s takeover in the late ‘30s. I get weary repeating the same things, but they remain apposite.
Yes, contemporary Americans are holding to their ideas and worldviews, not least on who’s really the authentic president, and that’s why the Great Schism seems such an apt comparison for where we’re at right now.
Of course in medieval times there wasn’t anything like today’s media to fan the flames so ubiquitously. In the era of the papal schism, Gutenberg’s printing press hadn’t even been invented. Many medieval people who were disheartened by this multi-pope controversy were of course illiterate. Almost all found their lives “nasty and brutish,” to cite Thomas Hobbes. Work days were usually long and very draining.
Today, by contrast, people can sit at the internet, drink in talk radio while driving, watch TV channels that suit, and keep feeding that internal fire on a daily basis. Maybe more ruinous than the Great Schism? I’m not sure, given that medieval Christians anguished terribly about wrong moves and allegiances, and possibly landing in the literally hot, enduring flames of Hell. They didn’t have to read Dante’s “Inferno” to worry incessantly about such an awful fate. Even Catholics of the 1940s did, and plenty.
Whereas contemporary worriers aren’t so concentrated on that kind of problem. Rather, they consume themselves daily in a sort of anger-driven bile that’s no good for anyone, including themselves. I guess that’s the way such bitterly-contested “schisms” were — and remain.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
