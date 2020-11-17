An omnipresent phenomenon these days is chronic busyness, and often for no compelling reason. Why then, even with all the Covid-era layoffs, etc., do so many still seem busy, as in stressed-out busy?
This is a big problem in our society and has a number of strands to it. One in many cases involves life experienced prior to satiating this or that addiction, particularly via drugs and booze. Re. the latter, it’s easy to denote types for whom their days, or part days, are simply busy preludes before the main event occurs, and that’s a first relaxing drink, followed in many instances, by a second and more.
Ditto for the drug scene and I suppose other addictions. But significant (and sad) as all that is, it doesn’t fully explain this widespread American trend.
Another part of it is sheer boredom, which of course has been greatly intensified by these Covid-impelled shutdowns, social distancing and the rest. But even before the pandemic I’d notice that boredom in people with jobs like restaurant greeter, one I’d enjoy, but which for others seem almost a chore. Hence the way they too often bark out, as if on a deadline to get the federal budget done that moment: “Table for how many?” Millennials especially do this in a super-harried fashion, even when there’s no one behind you in line and few in the place itself.
Sticking roughly with that generation, more than a few seem rather like puppies frantically chasing their tails, as if they want to get through life, and even the sentences they utter, as fast as possible. And without noticing sunsets, the trees, and so forth? You got it.
For whatever series of reasons, many these days do seem chronically busy and, again, not always with a real rationale. Women, in particular, were by and large more appealing in old ‘50s movies and sitcoms, and even in ‘70s or ‘80s fare like “CHiPs” or “Three is Company,” and not just because of physiognomy, but also due to more inner placidity that’s going by the board.
So often I feel like giving the young of both sexes advice in two words only, and that is: “Never hurry!” (Hurry being a key part of this chronic busyness.) To which I might add three more words: “And never worry.” Frequently these poor young people seem to be doing both at once and, again, conveying via that fact an aura of not having any time to savor life around them.
Covid as a handy excuse? It shouldn’t be, because things were like this before the contagion and will be after it ebbs. One constant both pre and post: compulsive, praying mantis smart phone checks you see so often these days, plus obsessive internet or myriad channel surfing on today’s computers and TVs. None of which seems to be allaying this ultra-busy tenor in our civilization.
And maybe there’s another part of it: Wanting to stand out and look important by at least projecting that image of being righteously, reasonably occupied. Which is a sad way to make a mark in life.
Because living for image always is, and yet many do it. I suppose we all do to some degree. Giving ourselves countenance and all that. But to what degree makes all the difference here. When the busyness can never be turned off and people seem like they’re on a constant treadmill, then something is truly and fundamentally wrong.
I certainly wish this trend weren’t so widespread in today’s society and among the most important generational contingent we have, representing our future: i.e., the young, even up to age 40 or so. I wish more people were authentically occupied with significant matters (being mechanics, nurses, Olympic athletes in training, etc.) but, at the same time, never too busy for others. As in the old adage, “Ask a busy [person]...” Authenticity in that department and true, non-frantic generosity to go with it would be welcome, indeed. But who can wave a magic wand here?
Again, I sometimes think all this ersatz busyness is a replacement for what used to count in life. But really, that’s about as good as I can do for now. I myself have to drive and soon be busy punching radio dials. Yours truly falling into the same trap? It happens...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
