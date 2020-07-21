What happens when you get older — or ought to happen — is that you start identifying patterns in your past that have persisted to the present. To see those patterns is a key part of maturity, or so I believe.
Most philosophers, however, have agreed that it’s not a good idea to obsess about the past versus the present, however difficult that present may be. Better to stay in the now, as many of those thinkers have agreed (but didn’t invariably put into practice!). Still, I do like the way one distinguished French general framed the matter: “You refer to the past, but don’t live in it.”
Beyond simply identifying longstanding patterns, do many of us contemplate with regret certain turning points back when, where we could have gone in different directions? And now feel that correct choices weren’t invariably made? Of course that happens, and plenty, despite Ms. Piaf declaring in a once popular song, “No, I regret nothing!”
Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken” is of course apposite here and so is Yogi’s famed advice that when you come to the fork in the road, you should take it! But is it always the right fork? Therein lies the rub ...
I suppose there are some out there who really like the way their life has developed, and basically all the way through; and who wouldn’t have changed much, if anything, about it. But I think the regretful brigade constitutes a far larger contingent.
However, instead of just regretting, you can hopefully learn something from the missteps you made when presumably you were less seasoned and more callow. You don’t need to lie on a psychoanalyst’s leather couch (do people still do such things?) to dredge out these past patterns, using them to try and improve your today in various ways. You can do it all by yourself.
Then of course comes an unfortunate kicker: do all so-called improvements actually enhance? In many cases not automatically, or fully. There is, for instance, the perpetual problem of gilding the lily. Or, put differently, of overskating the puck via too many dipsy-doodles, scrambling too much in the backfield, all that, without actually getting a payoff.
Here’s an example: a certain restaurant you’ve liked for years has a time-honored recipe for making its pasta, soup or whatever, and then suddenly that changes – supposedly for the better, but not always! Too much garlic or some other spices have, well, gilded the old lily, which was better just the way it previously was.
Meaning: you don’t have to slop gold paint on something that’s already naturally good. Or: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? However, if something is indeed “broke” in your present, that’s certainly a good time to re-examine those prior life patterns, and maybe look before you leap when dealing with the current problem(s) facing you, armed with the knowledge that referring to your past trajectory now gives you.
But wouldn’t it be nice, too, if we could actually rewrite that personal history? Obviously it can’t be done. But someone, predictably on the cerebral West Coast, did tell me that people do indeed rewrite their pasts — by penning their autobiographies! More than a little glib, that answer, at least for my taste, but interesting, I suppose.
I guess on the plus side there, one can indeed make lemonade from sour lemons. Even if not in a memoir, those old pains can still lead to a certain stability and pleasure today? Perhaps.
So many wonderful people I’ve met or who became friends had some sort of travail in childhood, marriage, whatever. No past suffering, no wisdom? So often that seems to be the rule. A smooth life all the way leads to a certain superficiality? Not always but sometimes. And yet all of us crave that unruffled sort of existence.
Certainly, consulting old patterns to guide one in the present can’t be considered an absolute cure-all; nor should it become an obsessional way of dodging current life problems and potential pleasures, too. But as they once said in Brooklyn, at least from time to time it vouldn’t hoit!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
